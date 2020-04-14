To the editor — The saga of the 2020 epidemic will be studied for centuries. As an old retired emergency doctor, I don't expect to be around to read the final chapter of the definitive book on COVID-19.
Even now, though, we have enough information to evaluate the performance of our health system in crisis, especially the federal agencies.
We find ourselves in the tragic position of having the most incompetent president in modern history at the same moment of our nation's severe crisis since World War II. What could possibly go wrong?
Let's examine a bit of the malfeasance already manifest.
Testing. Testing. Testing.
In December/January, Chinese scientists discovered the cause of the plague of fulminant pneumonia leading to respiratory failure and death. They decoded COVID-19's genetic structure and published it for all the world to see.
Trump called the epidemic a hoax, a scheme by the left to block his reelection. He worried that it might spook Wall Street.
As soon as the Chinese revealed the genome of COVID-19, I'm sure American health scientists knew that our best hope of averting disaster was to quickly develop a rapid, reliable, scaleable test for the virus and deploy it widely. That's exactly what the Chinese did and with draconian isolation flattened the curve.
Had we known through widespread and targeted testing during the January-February period where the virus was spreading, we could have attacked it with localized isolation and intensive contact monitoring to save lives.
This is not just theoretical. South Korea did just that and demonstrated it works.
If you still insist, as does Trump, that his response was perfect, consider this fact; By March 20 we in America had tested 313 per million, Iran 957, Australia 1,778, and South Korea 4,473.
While Trump was failing to act, the virus was spreading like wildfire through dry cheat grass in a howling wind.
Without testing, we didn't know where it was till folks started dying. By then it had moved on to the next community, and the next, and now it's everywhere. It's everywhere and people are dying. People who didn't need to.
Remember that when you vote in November. We are dying for want of leadership.
BRUCE BALL
Yakima