To the editor — When Donald Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by over 3 million votes, he claimed that illegal immigrants had voted by that margin, which means that over 4 million more illegal immigrants came into the US under his watch to make his loss this year by 7 million possible (notwithstanding the wall he built to keep them out).
When he won the Electoral College with 306 votes, he called it a "landslide." If so, then this year’s victory by Joe Biden must be a "landslide" as well.
However, what I find truly remarkable is the fact that he has duped enough Americans into believing that the election was "rigged" to the point that they have donated over $207 million to his super PAC, which can be used for unspecified purposes. Our adversaries around the world must be laughing out loud that Trump is sowing doubt about the democratic process and election results.
Incoming presidents deserve the right to a peaceful transition of power and the support of all Americans to govern, Trump's hissy fit and refusal to concede puts the future of our republic in great peril.
GARY COX
Ellensburg