To the editor — Come on man, Trump is gone he is no longer president. But to read the paper or watch the actions of what passes for leadership in the Congress, you would think he was still in the White House.
The Democrats march to the beat of the far-left Marxist drummers out of fear of their social media following turning against them, while the Republicans turn on their own and stand idly by as the Biden administration spends us into Third World status.
Gas prices are on the rise, security on our borders falters, the Middle East is in flames again and China is marching to world dominance. All the while, Biden can’t climb stairs and gets lost reading his teleprompter.
The main job of the House of Representatives is to represent the will of the people that elected them, to act as a check and balance against the overreach of other branches of government. If our elected representative is unwilling to do that he should be replaced.
DANIEL GUILLAND
Yakima