To the editor — Yes, the U.S. Postal Service is under attack by the POTUS. He is citing fraud, but he has no proof, which makes it very shallow at best. But that's the norm for him, the self-proclaimed all-knowing one.
FRANK E. SHIRLEY
Yakima
