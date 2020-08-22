Election 2020 Postal Service

FILE — Mailboxes in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would "suspend" his initiatives until after the election "to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail."

 AP Photo / Nati Harnik, file

To the editor — Yes, the U.S. Postal Service is under attack by the POTUS. He is citing fraud, but he has no proof, which makes it very shallow at best. But that's the norm for him, the self-proclaimed all-knowing one.

FRANK E. SHIRLEY

Yakima