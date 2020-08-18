To the editor — Picking up the Aug. 14 Yakima Herald-Republic and reading President Donald Trump’s admission of attacking the U.S. Postal Service was unnerving. This wasn’t the usual Trump blather, nor is this fake news. Prior to articulating that he is “starving the USPS of money” to make it harder to vote, his attacks began with the restructuring of the Postal Service executive hierarchy, removing and replacing 23 experienced executives, and appointing a Trump mega-donor as postmaster general.
His appointee, Louis DeJoy, owns stock in USPS contractors/competitors, estimated up to $75 million! What we have here is criminal conflict of interest — cronyism with the intent to destabilize the USPS and wrest control for privatized mail service. This was a heist.
While Erik Prince syphons off millions of taxpayer dollars as a military contractor, and his sister, Betsy DeVos, continues to undermine public education to allocate those funds for privatized education, now Trump gives his crony, DeJoy, the keys to the vault to redirect taxpayer money into private ventures.
This presidency is less about values, and entirely about greed. This is hyper-capitalism at its most corrupt, infiltrating our government institutions. The metaphor of the swamp has never been more appropriate. This isn’t a theory; it is happening right now.
PETER MONAHAN
Yakima