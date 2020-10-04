To the editor — Trump is now calling the World War II dead losers and suckers because they died. He has shown us who he is. Despite blabber about loving military veterans, wrapping himself in the flag, he shows making money trumps serving your country. He said McCain wasn't a war hero, being captured. He despises military service, preferring wealth through real estate.
In Craig Unger's book "House of Trump, House of Putin," he says Trump depended on the New York Russian Mafia for financing on his real estate business, having 59 Russian connections. Many lived in Trump Tower. Unger had 55 pages of sources. No wonder Trump's allegiance is to Russia's Putin instead of America.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima