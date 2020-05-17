To the editor — Please don't make assumptions about Democrats hating Trump and his supporters. But Trump does encourage disrespect and racism. He mocks special-needs people and is indifferent to the poor, people of color, or anyone who disagrees with him. That is what I hate. Where is his bigger, cheaper, better health plan? Why does he always blame Obama and the previous administration for everything? Why is he dividing this country into red and blue states when as president he took an oath to serve the United States of America?
All states pay taxes. So all states deserve fair and equal financial distribution for emergencies such as this pandemic. That's what I hate.
Also to this country becoming a socialist state, Social Security and our highways are a socialist idea. Are you going to give away your Social Security check? Are you willing to pay a toll just to drive on the roads?
One more thing I hate to hear: "Go back where you came from." I'm of the mindset that we are the United States. We've all served and died for this country. All of us have sacrificed.
MARIA ANTONIA GONZALEZ
Wapato