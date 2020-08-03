To the editor — Re: Jay Grandy letter of July 25: Viewing Trump through biased media. Seriously. Again, I am told that if only the mainstream media wasn't biased-liberal I could see the "truth" and cast my vote properly.
Whether you believe the mainstream media is biased or not, it should have little or no bearing on President Trump. If I only read RedState and watched Fox, I would still know the following: For a year ahead of the 2012 election Trump savaged President Obama with false invective about his birth certificate. After he was actually narrowly elected in 2016, he made an inaugural speed that did nothing but call out the last five presidents. Former President Bush even was appalled. Trump then attempted to remove the ACA and strip medical insurance from 10 million to 20 million people along with other provisions such as staying on parental insurance until 26 as well pre-existing condition coverage, no maximum lifetime limits and many more. Only John McCain stopped this absurdity, while President Trump hurled invective at him and his family.
He signed a tax "reform" bill that gave away billions of dollars to America's largest corporations and widened the federal deficit. He used DOD money to build a portion of his so-called wall. He appointed crooks and incompetents to federal posts. Former cabinet members along with his own niece say he is unfit for office.
He continues to issue questionable executive orders. He continues to name-call via Twitter daily. Need I say more? I don't need the so-called biased mainstream media to know all this and much more. Sorry. Maybe you didn't personally call President Obama epitaphs and names, but your party and probably many of your friends did. So, go and vote, again, for Donald Trump but don't try to tell us we all would, as well, if the media just wasn't so biased and we weren't so mean and uninformed.
JAMES PROKOP
Yakima