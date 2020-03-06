To the editor — President Trump lacks certain qualities that Brits rationally esteem, writes Nate White.
No class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no honor, no grace – all qualities, funnily enough, that blessed Obama.
Don has never once said anything wry, witty or even faintly amusing, not once, ever. To lack humor is almost inhuman.
With Don, it’s fact. Doesn’t understand a joke – a joke is a crass comment, an illiterate insult, a casual act of cruelty.
Trump likes all trolls, is never funny and never laughs, only crows or jeers.
Brits traditionally side with David, not Goliath. All our heroes are plucky underdogs: Robin Hood, Oliver Twist. Trump is the exact opposite of that.
HARLOW ADAMS
Yakima