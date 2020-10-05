To the editor — Re-elected, Trump’s future includes assuring health care (including coverage of preexisting conditions) and Social Security. Expanding world peace, Trump will continue military strength and energy independence and bring manufacturing back to establish critical stability. Additionally, focusing on education while significantly growing the economy to address the debt.
Joe Biden’s character (“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids”; “then you ain’t black”; Hispanics are more diverse than Blacks) is revealed to us “deplorable” Americans. After 47 years of “service,” the salient Biden accomplishment involves his “blue collar” family as government-sponsored millionaires.
Comparatively, media/DNC misrepresentation of empathy, caring and character of a man (donating all salary) raises reporting reliability questions. Our shared chaotic feeling-tone is Democrat-resistance pettifoggery. Results are reliable. Is Trump working for you? Extraordinarily!
To wit: America first; best economic support for Black, brown and female workers in history; lower taxes; opportunity zones; Veterans Affairs repair; criminal justice reform; federal judges (300); deregulation; world peace; military rebuild; historically Black colleges; effective response to disasters; vaccine and therapies; energy independence; immigration progress; USMCA; transparency ...
Neither saint nor martyr; for family, for country, for peace, Trump is uniquely competent today.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish