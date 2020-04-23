To the editor — Recent letters from prominent business people commented that "the left lies about our great president" and "he is doing everything in his power to cope with the virus." Really? Didn't he say during his campaign that "I alone can fix things"? Now he says "The federal government is just a backup." Do you remember we "have 15 cases, soon to be 0"? Now it's "If we have less than 100,000 deaths, we will have done a fantastic job."
Early on he said, "Anyone who wants a test can get it." About seven weeks later, that is still not the case. He said, "No one could have predicted this." I've heard a speech from Obama in 2014 and Bill Gates in 2017 predicting this very scenario. After 9/11 it was "Never forget." When this is over, Trump wants us to forget it happened because he's handled it so badly. I've lived through a lot of presidents starting with Eisenhower, and Trump is by far the worst.
JACK CARLTON
St. George, Utah (former Yakima resident)