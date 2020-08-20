To the editor — Next year, Trump will be remembered by most as an un-American president. A few recent examples from a myriad of choices: What can be more un-American than to negligently allow Americans to die? At least 172,000 Americans are dead so far from COVID-19, many thousands of whom would have survived but for a tardy, irresponsible, disorganized, anti-scientific, and heartless response to the pandemic by the Trump administration.
What can be more un-American than ignoring American intelligence that corroborates Russian bounties on American service men and women? What can be more un-American than ignoring the rule of law as set forth in the U.S. Constitution? What can be more un-American than gumming up the United States Postal Service with the intent of disenfranchising American voters?
Corruption be damned, praise a postal worker, try to ship via USPS, and buy stamps — sheets of stamps. And, like the Lincoln Project (disaffected Republicans), support Biden-Harris.
TERRY WINET
Yakima