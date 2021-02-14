To the editor — Our Founding Fathers had guts. Almost 250 years ago they decided to risk their fortunes and lives on the small chance that we could break away from British rule and empire, at that time the greatest empire on Earth since Roman domination.
The government they created here became the envy of the world, largely due to the peaceful and successful transition of power from one leader to the next.
In 2016 we elected an individual who doesn't play by the rules and has no respect or understanding of American institutions or American law.
Through his intimidation, lying and incitement, Trump was willing and eager to flush 250 years of American history and sacrifice down the toilet for the sake of his small mind and huge ego, so that he may illegitimately remain in power. It's beyond disgusting.
This is a crime of the gravest nature and should not go unpunished. We should all be very angry about the desecration and violence brought down upon the seat of our democratic republic. We are better than this. At least, we have been until now.
DAVID HAUN
Naches