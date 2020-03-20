To the editor — A letter by Lawrence Breer in the March 18 Yakima Herald legitimately asks, "Where did we go wrong?" I would be most happy to answer that question.
Trump was elected because there are still voters who believe that the Democrat Party has gone so far to the left that they are in orbit. These voters do not embrace a government that would control every facet of their lives. They also believe, as did the crafters of the Second Amendment, that a good government will eventually go bad and we must be prepared to defend our freedoms with small arms. They believe Americans should be able to keep the majority of the wage we worked for and that the career alcoholic and drug abuser does not deserve to take food from the plates of our children.
I could go on, but there is not room here for that. All Democrats are socialist but don't want to admit it just yet. Until there is a better candidate, I will vote for the imperfect Trump over a socialist Democrat and suffer his faults. The difference between a welfare state and a totalitarian state is time.
WAYNE HORST
Grandview