To the editor — What divisions? A headline July 5 read "In July 4 speech, Trump stokes nation's divisions." He was not speaking about differences between my Democrat neighbor and my Republican neighbor. The essence of the article was that President Trump wanted to protect the nation from internal enemies. The enemies were identified as leftists, looters and agitators.
Many of us could support that. We are divided against those who loot and burn businesses, who throw rocks and bottles at police, who block interstate highways, who deface and destroy statues without authorization, who establish new countries within our cities, and who seek to abolish police protection for those who obey the law.
RAYMOND VANDERWALL
Yakima