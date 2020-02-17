To the editor — No president has been so vilified as President Trump since Abraham Lincoln. He chose to be president because he saw his country in decline. He chose a public life in politics to make America great again. It is no wonder that he ran afoul of career politicians with his lack of experience and learning that he can’t do those things that others appear to be doing.
VP Spiro Agnew was denied the presidency because he accepted kickbacks from construction with government contracts. How much of foreign aid ends up in the pockets of foreign or domestic politicians? Is there a double standard that applies to the two parties? Should foreign aid or government contracts enrich the politicians like despotic third world rulers?
One benefit from the impeachment is to identify who is in the swamp.
Reformers are not popular. Change is difficult to accept. A Roman emperor who reformed the Roman Empire and brought finances back to stability was assassinated by his bodyguards. King Josiah led a revival, but God did not alter his pending judgment of Israel for the sins of the previous kings. We hope for a better destiny for America.
WALLACE A. DONALDSON
Zillah