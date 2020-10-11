To the editor — This year will be my 17th to vote in a presidential election, and I think the most important. Our country will be facing crises on multiple fronts. While we struggle to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we also have police brutality having a significant effect on Black, Latino and indigenous communities.
Climate is another problem we all face. Joe Biden understands that solving the climate crisis presents an opportunity to rebuild our economy in a way that works for everybody. While his work to leverage investment in clean energy was a boon to the climate problem, too many families were left behind. Today he pledges to be more inclusive with the funds.
President Trump has not shown an ability to deal with these crises, and this election gives us a chance to put in someone who can. Biden is willing to save our public lands and clean up the communities that have, for too long, been forced to deal with pollution caused by our reliance on fossil fuels. Four years is long enough. Vote for Joe Biden.
DAVE NEWMAN
Yakima