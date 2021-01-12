To the editor — Trump, by not thinking before he speaks, clearly drove voters away from him. His endless rhetoric of division clearly spoke against what the country has been trying to do for many years. His divisive words have turned many against him, and he just can't figure it out on his own.
He tried to warn all people that he was in fact a loose cannon or a bad joke waiting to happen. His warning was that he could take his gun out on the street of New York and shoot someone and get away with it. He demonstrated traits that should have raised eyebrows, more than just mine.
With no meaningful objection to his bombastic assertion that he could do something so egregious, it gave him license to act as uncontrollable as he desires.
FRANK E. SHIRLEY
Yakima