To the editor — This first observation was not written by me but my thoughts exactly. Trump's trial is ultimately a test of whether a president, holding an office that many of the nation’s founders feared could become too powerful in the wrong hands, is above the law.
Senators will be forced to sit still, listen to evidence and wrestle with elemental questions about American democracy. There will be visual, visceral evidence, and the American people will also be sitting in their own form of judgment as they watch. The verdict and the process itself will be scrutinized for generations.
I have seen so much wrong and mean information being spread around. I wish people would check their facts first. People seem more interested in trying to win their point of view then find out the real truth. We need to learn to respect each other’s points of view.
JOAN HOEFT
Yakima