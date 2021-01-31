To the editor — I read Scott Brumback's letter to editor published Jan. 27 with astonishment.
I was astonished in that it presents the false narrative that the left incited the insurrection of Jan. 6 at the Capitol where Trump supporters occupied the Capitol by force and violence. The narrative posits that the treatment of Trump led to the insurrection. Borrowing from the letter writer, only a fool would believe that. One just needs to ask the insurrectionists to discover they believed they were "invited" to occupy the Capitol by President Trump
President Trump, by his words, and those of his surrogates and agents, incited the insurrection. It was their clear intent have his supporters thwart the constitutional electoral process.
Our republic survived an insurrection incited by President Trump.
JAMES ADAMS
Yakima