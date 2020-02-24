To the editor — I was born and raised in the eastern part of the United States. After graduating from college, I lived and worked in New York. Like others in the East, I was well aware of the questionable reputation of a real estate mogul named Donald Trump. I moved West in the late 1960s and scarcely anyone out here had heard of him.
I have serious concerns about those who throw out the labels. "Trump hater," “never Trumper," "hypocrite," etc. toward anyone and everyone who disagrees with and/or opposes Donald Trump. Some have even inferred that if you oppose him you somehow lack the basic moral values of Judaism, Christianity, Islam or any faith. I believe there are number of people who want Trump to be what they want him to be, not who or what he truly has shown himself to be.
If you really believe that labeling fellow citizens as "Trump haters" or "never Trumpers" is going to divert the attention of legislators of either party, judges, attorneys, the diplomatic and intelligence communities and other patriotic Americans from his lies, manipulations and egregious misuse of presidential power, you are sadly mistaken.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima