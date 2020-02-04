To the editor — At the Senate trial, nobody cares about the truth. The GOP wants to put the Bidens on trial while trying to show that the president is above the law.
Now it’s OK to get Russian interference in our elections. After watching the trial of the president, it’s clear to me that the GOP is trying to cover up. Lawyers argue the president can do anything. The president is claiming executive privilege to obstruct witnesses and get a fair trial.
If he is so innocent, he should testify. After all, he is great at speeches.
NESTOR HERNANDEZ
Yakima