To the editor — In his Nov. 13 letter to the editor, Rand Elliott decried cheating as a way of winning. He was talking about our recent election.
Was he speaking of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham calling Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and asking him to cheat on the Georgia vote recount in order to let Donald Trump win that state? Or possibly, was he thinking of Donald Trump filing numerous frivolous lawsuits in order to slow down the final vote count in close states to prevent those counts from being certified by the deadlines. That would possibly enable Republican legislatures in those states to name Trump-supporting delegates to the Electoral College to steal those states from Joe Biden.
It is time for Donald Trump, and the Republican Party, to accept the outcome of the 2020 election in which the citizens of the United States overwhelmingly (by almost 6,000,000 votes) chose Joe Biden over Trump. The fate of our democracy is at stake.
DENNIS C. GRANSTRAND
Yakima