To the editor — A letter on Sept. 7 noted five areas, for comparison with four years ago, in deciding who should be president. Are things better, or worse?
1. Four years ago unemployment was 4.7%. It dropped to 3.5% under Trump’s leadership. The stock market rose by over 60 percent after Trump took office. The recent rise in unemployment and the current market volatility should resolve under Trump’s aggressive campaign for a vaccine.
2. We feel safe in Yakima. But in cities governed by incompetent liberal democrats -- like Portland and Seattle -- the rioting, looting, vandalism and killings make us feel less safe.
3. Trump’s efforts to have schools reopen bode well for our children’s future.
4. As to respect, many nations resent Trump, but have been forced to respect his successful campaign against ISIS, his demand NATO nations pay their share of defense costs, his campaign against unfair tariffs, his demand Mideast countries establish their own policing and his victories over illegal immigration.
5. These tough policies demonstrating steady, strong and capable leadership have gained us greater respect worldwide. So, despite his excessive and occasionally embarrassing commentary, Trump remains the right choice and deserves to be reelected.
JACK LOVERN
Yakima