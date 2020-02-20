To the editor — In the State of the Union address, President Trump spoke about "countless" students "trapped in failing government schools." His solution is the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunities Act to provide 1 million children's parents the choice of a presumably "non-failing" school.
This administration's focus on school choice fails most of America's nearly 51 million public school students. This act and similar state legislation provide tax credits to support payment of expenses of school choice including private school tuition. The federal legislation alone would mean $5 billion less government income to benefit less than 2% of students, reducing money available to improve public education for the other 98%.
On national television, you, President Trump, awarded a public scholarship to one fourth-grader to choose a better school. Are you willing to offer this to every child “trapped in failing government schools”? As president, are you satisfied that only some of this nation’s children have your support for better education? If your priority is ”to promote high-quality educational opportunities for all students” (whitehouse.gov), appoint an education secretary who understands and will work to improve our public school system. And as president, support, through funding and policy, quality public education for all.
SUSAN KAPHAMMER
Yakima