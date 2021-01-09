To the editor — Trump’s term themes: Enrich yourself, distain and ignore laws and the Constitution, dismantle public agencies to enrich corporations, and first and foremost be first in the news. That’s why he has continued to chant his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, with no facts. But then Trump snapped.
Trump incited the crowd, told them to take over the Capital and punish the Republicans who didn’t support his crazy theories. They did. People died in an insurrection to overthrow the government. All involved are traitors, including Trump, Trump Jr. and Rudy.
Why must Trump be removed now instead of just waiting him out? Yesterday he put out his hostage video condemning violence, but tomorrow he may decide to send nukes against Iran and set off World War III. He needs to be out of there.
In two weeks, Trump can possibly be charged with inciting a riot, charged with rebellion and sedition conspiracy, insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, and felony murder for the deaths of those involved and the death of a Capitol officer. Trump needs to be locked up.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah