To the editor — The country is courting a potential calamity during Trump’s final days as president. Trump refuses to allow coordination with the incoming Biden administration, and national security experts are alarmed at the risks. If an adversary were to take advantage, the USA might be facing tragedy.
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 11 million mark with some 246,500 deaths this past week, reaching yet another grim milestone.
The pace of the pandemic in the United States has quickened, with 1 million more new cases from just eight days ago when it hit 10 million, making it the fastest spurt since the pandemic began.
The U.S. is reporting over 100,000 new cases each day for the past 11 days straight.
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that Trump’s refusal to initiate a transition may slow and impede a vaccine distribution. This might delay control of the pandemic with many more lives lost.
With COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon, there is a light at the end of the tunnel! Citizens need to be safe for another three to four months, until we can truly "turn the corner."
If Trump had exerted half the effort toward curtailment of the coronavirus pandemic as he has been disputing the results of the election, maybe we would be further along toward truly making America great again.
Governing no longer appears to interest Trump; he has not attended a coronavirus task force briefing in nearly half a year. Millions have been left unemployed by the pandemic, but Trump has done little to help. Trump continues to ignore national security experts.
It seems Trump sulks while America drifts along, presently without any leadership.
Donald Trump does not need to concede election defeat, but if he truly loves America, he must allow an orderly transition toward the new Biden administration.
KENNETH STINNETT
Sunnyside