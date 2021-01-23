To the editor — The attack on the nation’s capital was not a protest, nor at first peaceful. They brought clubs, guns and bombs. They are criminals and traitors to this country and our Constitution. They put up a noose to lynch Vice President Pence because he would not do what Donald Trump wanted. They do not want democracy, only a dictatorship led by Trump.
I do not understand anyone saying they are conservative and also a Trump supporter. I had learned that a conservative was not one to yell at people, not tell lies, not take sexual liberties, not be a troublemaker, instead being law-abiding and respectful. Trump has led a life of the absolute opposite. I have listened to Trump for a long time. I don’t understand why there is no vetting for a person to have the important position of president.
He is not even loyal to the U.S. The Helsinki talks showed, as did many of his other remarks regarding Russia, that Trump favors Russia. If people are Republicans, this is a stark opposite of Donald Trump. Joe Biden did quickly speak to the public, denouncing the attack. At a time of great national shock, there should not be silence.
RENÉ ACKMANN
Yakima