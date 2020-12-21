To the editor — Trump will probably not go down as one of the better presidents this country has ever sen, but he will certainly be remembered as the greatest con artist of our generation. He not only conned his way into the real estate world as a successful entrepreneur, but he also conned his way into celebrity status on "The Apprentice" and later conned the public into voting him in as president.
Even as the presidential loser, he has continued to con the public as a heroic victim of an allegedly rigged vote. But it fits his mold of values. It has certainly proved more profitable to refuse to concede than owning up to the defeat with honor. As you have probably read or heard in the news, he has raised more than $200 million for his election defense fund. Now for his latest con, this money is only partially going to fight his election loss. The majority is going to a PAC that he can use for his personal expenses, travel and staff for anything he might want to do in the future that may or may not be tied to political service.
I always thought that Republicans were smart business people.
CHARLES JOHNSON
Yakima