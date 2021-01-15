To the editor — The Jan. 6 siege of our U.S. Capitol culminated decades of lies from Trump and his supporting cast of creeps like Giuliani. Their currency is white supremacy, sexism, hate and an alternate world of deceptions. They have whined about nonexistent massive voter fraud whenever they lost primaries or elections. They attack, lie and deny, and then play the victim.
For those who still somehow think the election was rigged or stolen, try a little logic. If this were true, how did the Senate not flip drastically for Democrats in all the states where Trump lost? Where polls showed Senate Republicans vulnerable, how is it that nearly every one of them won reelection? Republicans actually gained House seats.
Trump is seriously damaged, loyal to nothing and no one. Willing to whip up a crowd with nothing but lies and set them upon the heart of our democracy. He abused his office, our country, even his own followers. The only fraud in the election was Trump. He must be held to account to prevent another like him again attacking our precious democracy. He must face justice for his abuses.
DALE BECKER
Selah