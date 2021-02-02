To the editor — You got rid of that evil Orange Man -- give yourselves a collective pat on the back, comrades. Now get after those 75 million white supremacists who voted for him. There's no time to spare; get the reeducation camps up and running. These cultists need to be rethreaded.
There was no evidence of fraud in the last election. Hey, I know because I saw it on CNN. Ask my neighbors -- I fly a Betsy Ross flag every Fourth of July. I guess that proves I'm a racist insurrectionist. If this letter is published, we'll see how long it takes for the Cheka (look it up) to come for me.
JIM KING
Yakima