To the editor — We have watched in horror as President Donald Trump has deleted environmental standards and traumatized immigrant families, children, refugees and asylum seekers. Now that his regime is ending, he is granting pardons to liars, criminals and cheats. He's going out like he came in, a two-bit con man. Someone should follow him with a cat-o-nine tail to force him to appear on the inaugural stage with Biden to show the world we do have peaceful transfers of power.
He administers not the rule of law but the rule of the lawless. Trump is the Freddy Krueger of American politics as he continually fires people who tell the truth, such as Christopher Krebs and CDC doctors and scientists.
Republicans have created the Trump Freak Show, this Frankenstein's monster, and they don't know how to shut him down. I have more respect for tantrum-throwing toddlers than Trump, screaming "I won, I won, I won," as toddlers are operating at their developmental level. He has no right to desecrate Biden's term as president with his carnival barker antics.
Adios, Donald Trump. God Bless America and our brave nurses and doctors.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima