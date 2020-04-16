To the editor — Facts being facts, here are a few that concern our present situation.
1. Donald Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus.
2. Donald Trump is 100% responsible for the intensity and spread of the virus, and the unnecessary deaths of thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of our friends and family. This is the direct result of his willful ignorance of the gravity of this plague, in spite of being informed more than once by his own staff as early as January. He has yet to do anything on the federal level to help alleviate the suffering of hundreds of thousands of people.
3. This is not all the fault of Donald Trump. After all, we have all been aware for a long time that he is a narcissist, a liar without bounds, that he has cheated his entire life and has never had to take responsibility for anything. He has bought his way out of all his sins and has never faced reality. So we can expect nothing different. He is exactly who and what he is.
4. To find the real culprit, the force behind it all, we need look no further than our bathroom mirror. Yes, my fellow citizens, it is our fault. We elected him (with a nudge from Putin). And it has cost us dearly. But wait!
5. We are thinking of continuing this madness! We are actually considering reelecting this shadow of a man, or some of us are. Why would we compound the felony? Have we learned nothing? To return this despicable human being to the Oval Office would simply continue the nightmare that has been Trump’s legacy.
And so, look long and hard into that mirror, my fellow citizens of this beloved and now virus-riddled nation, and think what you are doing with that precious vote.
ROGER McSHARRY
Yakima