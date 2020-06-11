To the editor — "None so blind as those who will not see." There is only one God.
"Be still and know that I am God." -- Psalm 46:10.
Unfortunately, for us Americans and the rest of the world, Donald Trump thinks that he is God. He is no more a Republican than he is a Democrat. I believe he is the ultimate opportunist without a conscience.
"You will know false prophets by what they do." -- Matthew 7:20.
"There is a principle which is a bar against all information, which is proof against all arguments and which cannot fail to keep a man in everlasting ignorance -- that principle is contempt prior to investigation." -- Herbert Spencer.
J.T. MARUM
Moxee