Trump jabs Maine's Democratic governor; she hits back

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with commercial fishermen at Bangor International Airport in Bangor, Maine, Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

To the editor — "None so blind as those who will not see." There is only one God.

"Be still and know that I am God." -- Psalm 46:10.

Unfortunately, for us Americans and the rest of the world, Donald Trump thinks that he is God. He is no more a Republican than he is a Democrat. I believe he is the ultimate opportunist without a conscience.

"You will know false prophets by what they do." -- Matthew 7:20.

"There is a principle which is a bar against all information, which is proof against all arguments and which cannot fail to keep a man in everlasting ignorance -- that principle is contempt prior to investigation." -- Herbert Spencer.

J.T. MARUM

Moxee