To the editor — May God embrace George Floyd.
Measured by accomplishments, Trump is an effective executive, with courage of convictions (see recovery beginnings). Absolutely, pre-pandemic, our most vulnerable improved under Trump’s leadership.
When your family is ill, you go to the doctor and follow instructions. When USA caught COVID-19, the first person to go to the best medical team on Earth was President Trump. He followed instructions, serving us, first.
When looters threaten peaceful protest, Trump establishes the safety line and guarantees safe protest. He holds looters accountable. Trump serves us.
Trump is devastated by George Floyd. He called on all of us to mourn. He showed us open reverence to God. Trump embraced respect and sympathy.
President Trump promotes Americans first, no “basket of deplorables.” Nationally, we thrive by refusing doublespeak that Trump is an uncaring, ineffective dolt. Rather, wrangle actions versus alternatives.
Trump’s team empowers us all. Biden yelled racially, “You ain’t black" if you don’t vote for me.
Ostensibly, officials elected to govern manifest competence (missing previously, where slippery persons routinely occupied high office, notably Joe Biden). Abundant Obama-Biden-era systemic ineptitude still emerges. Joe, the 25th Amendment readily applies to future mentally dysfunctional presidents.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish