To the editor — Now both parties want investigation of Trump activities related to the Capitol riot. We have been down this very biased road before. Results are always the same: Democrats see it as vindication of their issues; Republicans see it as vindication of theirs; net gain to taxpayer, zero; taxpayer costs, millions.
In this case, pretty much the same, taxpayers are paying for surfacing of political propaganda for both parties. They win election points for 2022 and beyond. Who wins? Of course Trump wins, he will be in the news for the next year as this investigation goes forward. Recall his mentor’s motto, “Better to be wrong and in the news then right and not in the news."
The biggest loser again will be taxpayers and U.S. writ large, as they will burn time on the scam and not on the people’s business. Complicit in this continued scam is the media, and you and I who keep voting without due diligence.
MARTIN L. PITT
Moxee