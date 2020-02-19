To the editor — Just a few years ago a president could enjoy a baseball game with a brutal dictator and no one much cared. In that kinder, gentler time you could be a leader who could lead from behind. You could ignore the caliphate, wink at Assad and allow Iran to sponsor terrorism. We could relish the destruction of Libya without remorse.
At home we had a secretive president who refused to release his academic records, which he still has not done. We were lied to about being able to keep our doctors and how much money we would save. Of course, blowing $500 million on Solyndra and some more on Fiske was just an investment.
It is easy to see why the Trump haters write the monthly letters trying to celebrate those wondrous days of yore. At least they are not really trying to change opinions, or if they are, they are truly bad at it.
KENT LEES
Yakima