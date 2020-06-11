To the editor — I can't blame Donald Trump for COVID-19 itself, nor the collapse of the economy. But I'm having trouble determining how he has made America great again.
- A key point of his candidacy was his insistence that he would fix the immigration dilemma – including the repeated guarantee that Mexico would pay for his wall. By December 2019, 93 miles of wall had been built; at least 90 miles of that replaced existing structures. Mexico of course didn’t pay for that; Trump diverted money from military projects for it. He claims now that 450 miles will be done by the end of 2020. The Donald’s supporters seem happy that he has filled border jails and camps with school-age children as a deterrent to asylum seekers.
- We heard during the campaign that Trump was the best negotiator in the world and that this would solve many of our international difficulties. Complex problems with North Korea were going to be "easy" to solve; China would be forced to change its ways. Donald was going to solve the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. And NAFTA was going to be completely scrapped and replaced with a totally new idea. Instead, and after nearly four years of unconvincing effort, there is no progress at all with North Korea, a very damaging trade war with China has gained us absolutely nothing, changes to NAFTA could fit in a matchbox, the NATO alliance has completely collapsed (much to the delight of Putin), and we saw a pitiful attempt at a Palestinian solution by Trump's feckless son-in-law. The world's greatest negotiator has reaped us virtually nothing.
- He was convinced that he would fix the budget deficit, and the national debt was going to disappear, he said, in eight years. He said he had a “phenomenal” health care plan; turns out neither he nor anyone else in the GOP had any plan at all. He said the U.S. would average 4 percent economic growth, but while Obama beat that figure in four different quarters, Trump never did it once; he hasn't even come close to Obama's jobs numbers.
- Complete disasters while he's been in the Oval Office: any semblance of concern for the environment, the destruction of international friendships and vital foreign relationships that have kept us safe for decades, a flagrant giveaway to the rich disguised as a tax bill, the extreme upsurge in hate crimes fueled by his racist rhetoric, and the irreparable damage to our global reputation and our national institutions, including the press.
- And finally, there's the very thing that got him elected in the first place, his promise to protect Christianity. Oh yes, he did confirm a lot of conservative judges. But after four years of his appalling daily conduct and anything even remotely resembling character or integrity, is there anyone who thinks the average American now has a better view of Christians than before he was elected?
ROD DOW
Yakima