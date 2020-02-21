To the editor — I am weary of all the recent letters to this column claiming our president is incompetent and dishonest. He was duly elected, and we are better off now than we have been in years. The economy is robust, job opportunity is thriving for all, food stamp costs are declining, and unemployment is well below what it has been for years.
The coming election will only reinforce the satisfaction of a majority of the American people.
Accept what we have – for it is serving us well. Be thankful, not so critical.
JANE KUNKEL
Yakima