To the editor — Election year 2020 is turning out to be like no other election in my lifetime. One big difference is that the language very often used by one of the 2020 presidential candidates is totally mean-spirited and degrading of the other. On many occasions, candidate Trump is also making statements about how, if he loses the election, it would likely have been rigged.
All the ruckus and Trump's campaign style for this election make me feel that Washington, D.C., could possibly soon be referred to as "Belarus on the Potomac." The Belarusans recently had an election in which the sitting president/dictator refused to admit defeat by rigging the election.
Donald Trump is acting more and more like his buddies in North Korea, Russia, China and now Belarus. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's August election may have set the tone for our upcoming election on Nov. 3.
JOHN PUTNEY
Yakima