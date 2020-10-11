To the editor — Donald Trump's entire life seems to have been a successful failure. Emotionally he's about 12 years old. “I know you are but what am I” is his go-to response. When he says fake news, it's the truth. He speaks like an infantile teen, not an Ivy League graduate. Maturity: failure.
On his third marriage, alienated siblings, sued hundreds of times because he can't keep his word. Administration staff have had a turnstile, many directly to jail. Attacks anyone who isn't a Trump toady, then whines he's the victim. Relationships: failure.
He managed to get elected, his only accomplishment. Business, not so much. Who does he owe $400 million? Casinos failed. Airline failed. Golf resorts failing.
As president, he had a Republican Congress for his first two years in office. They passed a big tax cut for the rich. Health care to replace Obamacare: still a failure. Budget deficit before the pandemic, largest in history, failure. He's boot-licked enemies and alienated allies, failure. He and pandemic cheerleader Pence failed the 210,000 dead, sticking us with a damaged economy, and he's failed to even keep himself and the White House COVID-free. He's successfully failed America. Time to say you're fired, Donald.
DALE BECKER
Selah