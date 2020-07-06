To the editor — A sad old man: “It’s all about me” – that’s Trump. People wear masks, not to keep from dying, but to criticize Trump. Right.
Trump’s base is shrinking, more so after four weeks' incubation time from Tulsa and Jacksonville. Dead people really don’t vote.
Trump’s promises, because that’s what his people says he keeps:
• Repeal and replace Obamacare on day one with a better and most beautiful plan. No replacement plan proposed, ever, then or now. Trump is in the Supreme Court now to cancel coverage for pre-existing conditions, coverage for adult children, low-income subsidies. Move jobs, lose your insurance.
• The big beautiful wall Mexico paid for. Not.
• Tariff wars are easy, and China will pay. China didn’t, and the resulting economy downturn was there before COVID-19 struck. Add a big corporate tax giveaway. We were in a hole before the pandemic.
• COVID-19: “I have full authority” but you governors have to figure it out. It’s too hard.
Summer is a recovery of racism and authoritarianism. If only Trump could bring in tanks and drones and soldiers to keep Americans in line.
Trump used to like winners, not losers (except for the Confederacy).
We could have done better, and we didn’t.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah