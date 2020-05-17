To the editor — It would be nice to write about puppy dogs and rainbows. But that's not what's on my mind right now. What's on my mind is the unbelievable layering of lies and obfuscation coming from Trump and his administration. Layer after layer of barefaced lies and obfuscation that try to hide and distract from the president's huge but incredibly fragile ego.
Trump has never been qualified to hold this office. He lies and bends the truth to serve his needs. He has no humility. He will never acknowledge mistakes. He will never apologize. He will continue to find and use toadies who will kneel at his feet, while firing and trashing those who won't.
Trump's administration has been nothing but serial episodes of his flailing attempts at real leadership, while trying to hide the colossal dishonesty and incompetence that is his trademark.
Now the pandemic is shining a light on him. He will lash out and blame everyone and everything else. He will paint himself as a victim. He will continue to damage and destroy our institutions. He is a metaphor for the virus. We need to send him packing. ASAP.
DAVID HAUN
Naches