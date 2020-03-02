To the editor — In response to Martin Pitt’s evaluation of President Trump (letter, Feb. 25), maybe he should take his shades off and watch something other than CNN and quit reading the Washington Post.
It is amazing to me, that through his rose-colored glasses he can’t see what has happened to the economy, the unemployment rate, the average wage for middle America, the elimination of some bureaucratic red tape for filing and compliance regulations, tax changes that effected middle-income taxpayers and small business. I could go on and on, but my response would exceed my space limitation.
Oh, OK. I know these were all the ripple effect of the Obama regime.
If that is what he truly believes, then maybe he will vote for Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.
JAY LaCOURSIERE
Moxee