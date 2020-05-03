To the editor — Speaking with a leader of young adults recently, he admitted he was voting for the Democratic candidate come November because he "hates Trump." That's a very poor reason. We don't always like the man who becomes our president, but when it comes down to what he can do for our economy and lives, we acknowledge the good. One has to admit that until COVID-19, we were all doing better than five years ago and COVID-19 certainly was not Trump's fault. Despite lack of cooperation and harassment by so many, President Trump has accomplished much to the good of our nation.
JANET LEACH
Yakima