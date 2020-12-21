To the editor — I must finally say something after reading the letter from Sue Januscheitis. Her heart is so full of hatred she seems to be disconnected with reality. She is in company with many Trump haters who get their same old message out every month in this paper.
I voted for Trump both times as I wanted a businessman in office who could shake up things and get our country back to a business organization and not a charity (to all nations) entity. He succeeded my expectations and more. Now he must turn it back over to the do-nothing past administration.
Want a peaceful transition now? Maybe like Pelosi and Schumer gave Trump. Two years of blaming Russian collusion, two years of inquiry, and spending millions of taxpayer’s monies, only to find no proof of collusion. Pol and Sch hassled Trump all four years trying to overturn the election.
I am not afraid of Biden being president but am terrified of the political hatred brought about by Pelosi and Schumer and the lasting effects it will have on our good country. Please, Trump haters, do not bash me as it was my turn to voice my opinion and I have heard yours many times. God bless our country and thank you, President Trump, for getting the needed vaccine so quickly that will solve the pandemic.
RON HATFIELD
Yakima