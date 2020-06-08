To the editor — President Donald Trump has been kneeling on the figurative neck of American democracy for going on four years now. He needs to be removed before it's too late.
Trump is not a Republican. He is not a leader. He is an opportunist. He is a deceitful New York City confidence man, born into wealth and power and influence. He has no morals or ethical base, no concern for anything but his own fame, branding and ratings.
Events in American history are not always predictable. But Trump's behavior has been absolutely that. Now he uses the Bible and St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., as props for his warped, sick view of the world around him. What would Jesus say? Or do?
To paraphrase George Will, our nation's health should be judged by the character of those to whom power is entrusted.
In November Trump needs to be removed, along with his spineless enablers.
We need to breathe again.
DAVID HAUN
Naches