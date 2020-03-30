To the editor — The health of all Americans depends on the competence of the president to confront the coronavirus. Despite explicit warnings, soaring infection and death rates, Trump has said “It’s going to be just fine” and “we have it very well under control.”
Today he repeated for the 10th time that “nobody could have seen this coming.” Really? Remember HIV/AIDS, Ebola, SARS, N1H1? Obama created a Pandemic Response Team in 2015 because of these threats. During Trump’s transition, Obama’s team “provided briefings and side-by-side pandemic threat exercises with the incoming Trump team.” Susan Rice said she personally briefed the incoming administration and warned that we were “overdue for a severe and impending pandemic” and we were unprepared for the next one.
Trump abolished the office of Global Health Security and Biodefense and related agencies in 2018. He ignored the transition team’s advice and cut funding for the CDC and epidemic prevention activities in 39 countries, including China.
It never helps to blame anyone, yet Trump continues to blame Obama, the “fake news,” Democrats and China. Yet he claims “0% responsibility” then brags how fantastic he has done and how lucky we are to have such a great president. Really?
STEVE JONES
Yakima