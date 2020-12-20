To the editor — In response to complaints about Gov. Inslee's criticism of the Trump administration's handling of this COVID-19 nightmare -- forgive me for not applauding Trump because he finally did the right thing with the resources available to him all along. A working vaccine is great news, but that doesn't excuse this administration from pretending this pandemic isn't happening while hundreds of thousands of people continue to die. These claims of 'liberty" are really just selfishness.
ERIN SEE
Yakima