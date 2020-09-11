To the editor — Does decency or compassion matter? Yes. Does competency matter? Yes. Does character matter anymore? Yes.
Trump demeans the presidency.
Russia is a hoax. COVID-19 is a hoax. Testing is a hoax. Masks are a hoax. Mail-in voting is a hoax. Voter suppression is a hoax. “I alone can fix it.” Sorry, dead people, folks with no jobs, bankrupt farmers. Trump acted “presidential” 40 minutes in four years, by barely reading a teleprompter – that’s impressive. You don’t “act,” you are presidential. Or not. Trump is the hoax.
If lying grifter Trump rushes his vaccine through, are you going to take it – will it be bleach? He’s never told the truth so far. You take it first.
In contrast, Biden actually successfully coordinated a national virus response and negotiated with foreign leaders (instead of threatening them). Biden saved GM (who paid us back) and its workers. Biden thinks and listens. Never paid $150,000 to a porn star.
Biden has a moral compass. He’s a real practicing Christian, not a photo-op one.
It is time we didn’t have a president who spends his time boasting, name-calling, bullying. It is time we didn’t have a president wishing well to his friends who are alleged sex-traffickers.
Vote Biden.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah